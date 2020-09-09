Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Full-Art Cards For Zendikar Rising

Truth be told, Wizards of the Coast’s latest reveal for Magic: The Gathering‘s next standard expansion isn’t the most exciting as far as power is concerned.

In fact, tokens are as far removed from game-breaking as one can get, though as is usually the case, those found in packs of Zendikar Rising feature some of the most visually impressive art of the set. Twelve different full-art tokens are included in this revisit to one of the collectable card game’s most popular settings and include various creatures, including cats, plants, constructs, Kor warriors and angels.

An eclectic mix as always, then, though it’s worth noting that the dozen or so being printed for 2020’s third and final addition to standard is actually lower than past releases such as Theros: Beyond Death and Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. It should be pointed out, too, that some of those included in Zendikar Rising, such as Goblin Construct, actually have abilities rather than simply being disposable stats.

Check them out for yourself via the gallery down below:

Interestingly, Wizards has yet to spoil any creature spells or sorceries that generate tokens en masse, so it remains to be seen whether the choices made this time around are to specifically support a series of yet-to-be-revealed cards or simply as a means to increase availability for those introduced in previous sets.

Whatever the case, with Zendikar Rising scheduled to arrive next week, September 17th for Magic: The Gathering Arena, it won’t be long until the entire expansion is known. Until then, you can check out some of the absurdly strong Mythic Rare and Artifact cards showcased over the last week or so by hitting the respective links. Enjoy!