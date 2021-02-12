New Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair Celebrates Black History Month

Wizards of the Coast is celebrating Black History Month (US) with a new Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering.

Black Is Magic, which, according to the company is intended to support “different expressions of Black identity,” is due to be available for pre-order beginning February 22nd and will be able to be purchased for a sizable period of one month. Proceeds (all or partial; the article isn’t clear) from sales of the bundle will go towards benefitting Black Girls CODE, a not-for-profit organization founded by Kimberly Bryant that focuses on providing technology education to African-American girls.

Seven cards in total are included in the bundle and feature popular characters such as Teferi and Kaya, all of which – as is standard for Secret Lair products – are adorned with alternate art not available via other means. All of the creatures, Planeswalkers and sorceries have been illustrated by Black artists Ernanda Souza, Ejiwa Ebenebe, Hillary Wilson, Dani Pendergast, KNIIO and Thomas Zenteno, and you can check out their collective work (sans two borderless alternate-art cards to be revealed at a later date) in the gallery down below. The full card list (available in foil and non-foil), meanwhile, is as follows:

1x Borderless alternate-art Shalai, Voice of Plenty

1x Borderless alternate-art Ponder

1x Borderless alternate-art Cultivate

1x Borderless alternate-art Kaya, Ghost Assassin

1x Borderless alternate-art Teferi, Hero of Dominaria

2x Additional borderless alternate-art cards to be revealed soon

Folks interested in scoring themselves some amazing-looking Magic: The Gathering cards in the name of supporting Black Girls CODE can expect the two remaining cards to be revealed next week, February 16th, giving you plenty of time to make a final decision. Foil and non-foil versions will be available for $49.99 and $39.99 (or your regional equivalent) respectively.

In related news, an unrelated Secret Lair arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day has been causing some controversy this week due to containing a preemptively banned card. See here for more details.