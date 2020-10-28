With just weeks to go until Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrives alongside Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5 console, there’s still remarkably little fans know about the sequel’s plot. It’s common knowledge, of course, that Miles’ solo adventure takes place roughly one year after Parker’s encounter with the Sinister Six, and that during those 12 months, New York City’s second Wall-Crawler has been rigorously training to earn the title of Spider-Man, but that’s just the premise.

Not long after the two superheroes part ways, Miles finds himself in the middle of a gang war between the Roxxon Energy Corporation and a mysterious private army with access to weapons far beyond military-grade. The latter of these two organizations is led by the Tinkerer, a genius inventor who, it just so happens, has decided to bring terror and unrest to the streets of Harlem. Tinkerer represents a major threat for Miles to overcome during the course of the story, then, but he’s certainly not the only villain waiting in the wings.

As confirmed by Marvel earlier today, another recurring Spider-Man antagonist, the Prowler, will be present in Miles Morales and fans now know what the character’s costume will look like in-game, thanks to a newly-revealed cover art variant for The Amazing Spider-Man #55, which you can check out below.

Marvel Reveals First Look At Prowler In Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Strangely, this version of Prowler appears to be missing the cape, though the color scheme and razor-sharp gauntlets remain. What’s not known – and likely won’t be, until much further into the campaign – however, is who developer Insomniac Games has chosen to assume the mantle for this iteration. Naturally, our money’s on career criminal and Miles’ uncle, Aaron Davis, as being the man under the mask, especially as it’s this version most fans will be familiar with, thanks to 2018’s terrific Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out November 12th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Ultimate Editions available exclusively for the latter console will include download codes for Spider-Man Remastered. See here for all the details.