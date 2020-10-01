Watch: New Spider-Man Remastered Trailer Shows Off 60 FPS PS5 Gameplay

Sony and Insomniac Games have released a few minutes of new gameplay footage for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, this time with a focus on showcasing the various visual and performance improvements being made possible by the PlayStation 5’s more powerful hardware. From improved lighting and higher fidelity textures to a silky smooth – and more importantly, solid – 60 fps refresh rate, this version of Peter Parker’s original 2018 adventure is objectively the best money can buy, and make no mistake, getting your hands on the remaster will certainly cost a pretty penny.

Insomniac’s clearly thorough touch-up of Marvel’s Spider-Man will only be available by purchasing a $70 Ultimate Edition containing both it and upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5, and that’s not even including the $499 required for the next-gen console itself. All in all, then, revisiting the series’ first installment will set you back nearly $600, assuming you even manage to secure a PS5 pre-order in the first place.

Spider-Man (PS4) Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Near-instant loading screens, spatial 3D audio (for compatible headphones) and full integration with the PS5’s DualSense controller are just some other under-the-hood tweaks that early adopters of Sony’s new platform can expect to enjoy, then, as too, will the option of switching between various different gameplay settings be present. Performance Mode, as shown in the clip above, primarily targets 60 fps performance while sacrificing mega-sharp textures. Those that prefer visual fidelity, on the other hand, can revert to 30 fps and crank up the resolution to a maximum of native 4K.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is out November 12th in North America and, in addition to all the above, will mark the introduction of a new face model for Peter Parker. For the full story, including a statement from Insomniac explaining why it made the swap, see here.