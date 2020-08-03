Marvel’s Avengers Fans Aren’t Happy With Spider-Man’s PlayStation Exclusivity

Everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spider-Man is indeed coming to Marvel’s Avengers, but there’s a massive catch.

As leaked earlier today in a store listing briefly viewable on retail website Base.com, Peter Parker and his unequivocally more famous alter ego are, in fact, going to be exclusive to Sony’s family of PlayStation consoles, and will be swinging his way in-game sometime in 2021 – several months after launch. Confirmation of the news comes directly from the official PlayStation Twitter page and, given the timing, is undoubtedly a result of the company feeling forced to show its hand, following the premature reveal by a third party.

So, now that the cat’s out of the bag, how have fans been reacting to the news? Unsurprisingly, it appears as if the majority of those on social media are giving the move a definite thumbs down, with criticisms largely originating from the view that exclusivity deals are deeply anti-consumer and/or unfair. You can check out some of the early reactions below for yourselves after the break.

Square Enix Drops Gorgeous New Stills For Marvel's Avengers 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even some PlayStation owners aren’t happy with the decision.

Awful for the consumer. I have a PS4 but I'm certainly not buying this game now. — Stephen Day (@StevieJDay) August 3, 2020

A boycott in all but name.

As a PS and PC players, I'll just be skipping Avengers all together now. This is a such a dumb thing to do. — Bryson (@walle58533) August 3, 2020

Locking content behind specific console ownership just isn’t cool, even for those who own multiple consoles.

Have all three consoles, this is not a great decision. Looking characters behind a $400 paywall is not pro consumer at all — Damian Sopher (@Trask899) August 3, 2020

Sony’s apparently in it for the money above all and doesn’t care about being “gamer-friendly.”

Sony doesn’t care about gamers or the gaming experience. Sony is about business and locking in exclusives to sell consoles and services. Do I blame them? No, but it’s not gamer friendly. — Matt Harris 🍥 (@mattharris) August 3, 2020

Nobody’s a winner when it comes to immature console wars.

find it funny how many playstation fans are getting all snobby in the comments and are laughing at fans of other platforms be more mature, guys. there's literally zero reason why console wars should exist — holly. (Playing The Silver Case) (@regularflurfy) August 3, 2020

Can’t we all just be friends?

To anyone defending this, why are you? Do you hate the other platform THAT MUCH that something like this gives you joy? If Microsoft did something like this you guys would be flipping out! — Zellott (@TheRealZellott) August 3, 2020

As anyone with even a vague understanding of Spider-Man will know, of course, this development should come as absolutely no surprise. Despite Disney’s best attempts to wrestle control of the franchise back from the Japanese company, Sony owns the film and video game rights to all things Spider-Man, meaning it – not Disney or Marvel – has the final say on how the character is used in both mediums.

Does this mean that Spider-Man will never make his way to Xbox or PC versions of Marvel’s Avengers? We couldn’t possibly say either way, but it’s not looking hopeful, that’s for sure. As always, though, be sure to let us know what you make of the situation in the usual place below!