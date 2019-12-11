With just a few months standing between now and Marvel’s Avengers‘ highly-anticipated launch, the action-adventure will assuredly have entered its final stage of development.

That being the case, it’s perhaps not at all surprising that developer Crystal Dynamics has had to pull back somewhat on the reveals and pre-release previews. Video games require a metric ton of man-hours to see them through to completion – especially when they’re as ambitious as this – after all, meaning superhero fans will likely be waiting until New Year at the earliest for any potential new trailers. Or, for that matter, further details on the previously announced beta period.

What we have been able to learn recently, however, is some all-important backstory for the Avengers themselves. Beginning with the release of issue #1, Marvel plans to release several comics as part of a limited-run prequel series for Marvel’s Avengers. The first of these, focused entirely around Iron Man, is available now and, among other things, reveals the first look at a certain S.H.I.E.L.D. commander.

Marvel's Avengers Prequel Comic Reveals First Look At Nick Fury 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yep, that’s Nick Fury alright.

As with the entirety of Marvel’s Avengers‘ existing cast, Fury’s design appears to be inspired by several different versions of the character. Comic book fans will be immediately familiar with the crew cut atop the one-eyed soldier’s head, of course, though MCU fans will assuredly be more used to Samuel L. Jackson’s preference to have Fury depicted with a chrome dome.

Nuance aside, this is unmistakably the no-nonsense S.H.I.E.L.D. leader and one can only assume that Crystal will be using this design for Marvel’s Avengers itself. That is, of course, assuming the character even makes an appearance in-game. Crystal has yet to confirm or deny either way, though considering the counter-terrorist agency has already been confirmed to be making an appearance, Fury is, by extension, essentially confirmed. You can’t have one without the other.

Marvel’s Avengers is out next year, May 15th, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.