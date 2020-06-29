Marvel’s Avengers Requires An Internet Connection To Start The Single-Player Campaign

As the revised released date for Marvel’s Avengers inches ever closer, Crystal Dynamics, eager to build hype ahead of September, has finally decided to be more liberal with its sharing of new details for the superhero adventure. While the developer will assuredly be holding some secrets back for launch, last week’s War Table broadcast made a number of interesting reveals, among them confirmation of the game’s main antagonist.

Aside from additional story tidbits, never-before-seen gameplay of Thor bonking robots on the head with his trusty Mjolnir rounded out the remainder of what Crystal had to show, but certainly not to share.

Recently updated product pages for Marvel’s Avengers over on Sony’s PlayStation Store have outlined a strange stipulation that buyers – especially those not with readily available internet – will want to make note of. The clause reads:

One-time online access required for single-player campaign online access required for multiplayer and to download post-launch content. Free Square Enix Members account required. Platform-specific online subscription fee may be required.

Why it is, exactly, that players need an internet connection to begin a strictly single-player campaign isn’t immediately clear, though it could well have some relation to the requirement of having a Square Enix account. The one-time barrier to entry could simply be the publisher’s method of verifying accounts before they’re let loose in-game, though again, why this would even be necessary, to begin with, will require further clarification on Square’s part. Regardless, we don’t imagine this will prove too problematic for most, but an oddity worth outlining, nonetheless.

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia. Square confirmed last week that those who purchase the game on either console can upgrade to Xbox Series X and PS5 versions free of charge as and when they become available.