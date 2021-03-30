Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Black Widow Red Room Spring Event

Marvel’s Avengers players will soon be enjoying one of the game’s first-ever proper live events.

As confirmed by Crystal Dynamics over on Twitter, a spring update for the title will bring with it the Red Room Takeover, a limited-time affair absolutely bursting with all sorts of cosmetic rewards. Whether these will be earnable entirely through gameplay or split between free/paid-for isn’t yet clear, though this is definitely one occasion fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t want to miss out on.

Along with animated nameplates, secrets to find and a new HARM Room activity masterminded by one Yelena Belova, the developer is also promising a slew of outfits inspired by the MCU. Assuming these will be available for every existing hero, one can expect to deck Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, etc., out to look like their live-action counterparts. As far as gameplay goes, Crystal is keeping schtum, though considering the significance of the Red Room in the wider lore, we imagine Black Widow will have a big role to play.

We'll be introducing the Red Room Takeover event this spring! Features rewards like animated nameplates, outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a deadly HARM Room hacked by Yelena Belova, and more secrets to decrypt. pic.twitter.com/WsuYxSaOAa — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 27, 2021

After all, this is the name given to the top secret Russian training and brainwashing program responsible for Natasha Romanoff’s expert-level training, and it’ll be interesting to see the reasons for Belova’s appearance. The latter is known as the second woman to take up the Black Widow mantle, therefore making an alternate skin bearing her likeness one possible reward for participating. Complete speculation at this point in time, of course, though you can expect to learn more very soon, so watch this space

In related news, a reputable leaker recently suggested that Marvel’s Avengers could see the arrival of supervillains Ultron and Klaw. Head over here for the full story.