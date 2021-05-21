Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Comic-Inspired Black Widow And Ms. Marvel Skins

Marvel’s Avengers has just deployed an update for the live service title’s in-game store which introduces more skins for two popular characters.

This time around, the wardrobe additions are for Black Widow and Ms. Marvel, and both are based on specific comic book story arcs. While many fans have voiced their fair share of concern over the former’s recent MCU-inspired costume, this all-white catsuit hails from 2009’s limited-run Deadly Origin miniseries and will also appear in the upcoming live-action movie starring Scarlett Johansson. The simple but standout palette swap will set you back 900 Credits which, if you’re fresh out of the premium currency, will cost approximately $9.

As for Ms. Marvel, her snazzy electric blue outfit is from an alternate Earth version of the superhero, one in which the mad titan Thanos has assumed control of the galaxy and apparently where more gaudy fashion choices are commonplace. Check out the new arrivals for yourself in the gallery below:

That’s your lot for now, then, but it’s worth remembering that developer Crystal Dynamics intends to keep the good times rolling with even more options for your favorites in the near future. Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, in particular, still have yet to get their iconic looks from Avengers: Endgame. These are expected to show up over the next few weeks, though, and directly follow the Professor Hulk skin added just a few days ago.

Marvel’s Avengers is out now for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Besides continued support in the form of cosmetics, Crystal plans to release new heroes including Black Panther and Spider-Man. See here for everything we know so far about the latter.