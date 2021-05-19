Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Avengers: Endgame Professor Hulk Skin

Marvel’s Avengers players who consider Bruce Banner’s mean, green alter ego their main in the live service title will soon have access to a brand new skin for Earth’s meanest defender.

Revealed by developer Crystal Dynamics yesterday over on Twitter, Hulk’s upcoming wardrobe addition is inspired by his appearance in the MCU’s Avengers: Endgame, specifically that which depicted the two conflicting personalities reaching an equilibrium in Professor Hulk. Combining monstrous strength and genius intellect to create one of the superhero team’s most powerful members, it’s thanks to the character’s resilience that the Infinity Gauntlet is able to be wielded and used to bring back those who perished in Thanos’ first snap at the conclusion of Infinity War.

It goes without saying, of course, that this cosmetic item is exactly that, so don’t expect it to be accompanied by a suite of abilities or voice lines. Nevertheless, you can check it out for yourself in the gallery below.

Professor Hulk is the third MCU skin to be released for Marvel’s Avengers, joining Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and Black Widow, both of which were added earlier this month and met with a great deal of controversy. Fans were left unimpressed with them due to obvious discrepancies between video game and live-action and it’ll be interesting to see if Joe Fixit’s alternate look fares any better.

Iron Man, Thor and Captain America are the three heroes remaining still yet to get their own MCU look and are expected to arrive periodically over the next few weeks. In the meantime, be sure to let us know what you make of today’s news in the usual place below!