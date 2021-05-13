Marvel’s Avengers Fans Furious Over New MCU-Inspired Hawkeye Skin

Following on from its confirmation earlier this year that Marvel’s Avengers would be receiving a new line of skins inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Crystal Dynamics officially started delivering on its promise last week with an outfit for Black Widow based on actress Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of the character in cinema. Players immediately slammed the wardrobe addition for its inaccuracies, though, with specific criticism placed on the hair and weapons as not looking similar enough to Natasha Romanoff’s live-action counterpart.

It goes without saying that caution has been the general mood ahead of Hawkeye’s own MCU getup arriving on the in-game store, but it appears as if he, too, has failed to impress. Unlike Jeremy Renner’s take on Clint Barton, Marvel’s Avengers‘ version is completely bald. This isn’t a problem in itself, of course, but fans have taken issue with the lack of locks in this particular instance precisely because the sharpshooter sported a mohawk in Avengers: Endgame.

Check out some early reactions for yourself below:

Another inaccurate skin, seems like all leaks were true and they didn't bother to make it properly. Well at least Hulk and Cap's endgame one looks accurate enough. — Ishan 🇮🇳 (@cool_ishan1) May 13, 2021

Why bald Clint? Literally everyone has made it clear multiple times that we don't like bald Clint. You could have just used the hair from his casual day off outfits. Even that would have been fine. But no, you continually, deliberately choose to ignore feedback at every turn. — All-Father Designs (u/WolverineKuzuri93) (@AllFatherWorks) May 12, 2021

WTF, is that what he wears "under" his Ronin outfit, what kind of shit is this. All this time and you only manage to fix your bugs, add 2 archers and fill the game with half assed skins. That's literally a recap of everything this games managed to do. Oh and story replay 😂 pic.twitter.com/TqSHL2uoQZ — Yomi_Themadfox (@YThemadfox) May 12, 2021

The hair was bugged, I fixed it for you 👌🏽…This is how many people want the hair fixed 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6FhKVnMeXj — Haze_Eternal (@HazeEternal) May 12, 2021

Such an easy fix but it’s obvious that negative feedback means nothing to them as long as it sells that’s all they care about pic.twitter.com/gPb1DaM8yq — Godsslave777 (@Godsslave777) May 12, 2021

Unbelievable… Again, no different hair. I really dont know why not changing the hair… Its not a big work to put on, and it will create something to really shine above his other skins. I cant believe you guys are doing this way. — Alberto Schneider (@BetoTweets) May 12, 2021

wow….shaved head seriously? Really Where is The MO HAWK? pic.twitter.com/JpdUBMe0Qy — 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝐸𝓋𝒾𝓁 𝑅𝑒𝓈𝒾𝒹𝑒𝓃𝓉 (@IAmProfessorX) May 12, 2021

Another lovely skin, but the ball is once again dropped due to inaccurate hair. — Nathan (@XyoticTV) May 12, 2021

I mean.. you could have made the bow and arrows black too. — AnkhThePhoenix (@thehitmanzack) May 12, 2021

Remember when you said they wouldn’t be inspired but rather directly from the movie? Guess that was a lie because this is hot garbage. — KombatWombat9853 (@KombatWombat98) May 12, 2021

outfit is AMAZING but the head…. come on 😭 you could’ve done the mask and hood ? — Assemblers | tfatws era (@assemblers_) May 12, 2021

Another unfortunate swing and a miss, then, and it remains to be seen if this massive wave of criticism will prompt Crystal to reconsider adding some insulation to Clint’s noggin in a future update. As a premium-priced cosmetic specifically marketed to fans of the films, this outcome certainly isn’t surprising, though there’s always the option to refrain from spending real money on the optional extra.

Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Hulk still have yet to receive their own MCU threads in Marvel’s Avengers, so we’ll just have to wait and see how faithful to the movie franchise they end up being. As always, watch this space for more.