Marvel’s Avengers Fans Furious Over New MCU-Inspired Hawkeye Skin

Following on from its confirmation earlier this year that Marvel’s Avengers would be receiving a new line of skins inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Crystal Dynamics officially started delivering on its promise last week with an outfit for Black Widow based on actress Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of the character in cinema. Players immediately slammed the wardrobe addition for its inaccuracies, though, with specific criticism placed on the hair and weapons as not looking similar enough to Natasha Romanoff’s live-action counterpart.

It goes without saying that caution has been the general mood ahead of Hawkeye’s own MCU getup arriving on the in-game store, but it appears as if he, too, has failed to impress. Unlike Jeremy Renner’s take on Clint Barton, Marvel’s Avengers‘ version is completely bald. This isn’t a problem in itself, of course, but fans have taken issue with the lack of locks in this particular instance precisely because the sharpshooter sported a mohawk in Avengers: Endgame.

Check out some early reactions for yourself below:

Another unfortunate swing and a miss, then, and it remains to be seen if this massive wave of criticism will prompt Crystal to reconsider adding some insulation to Clint’s noggin in a future update. As a premium-priced cosmetic specifically marketed to fans of the films, this outcome certainly isn’t surprising, though there’s always the option to refrain from spending real money on the optional extra.

Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Hulk still have yet to receive their own MCU threads in Marvel’s Avengers, so we’ll just have to wait and see how faithful to the movie franchise they end up being. As always, watch this space for more.

