Marvel’s Avengers MCU Skins Will Be Purchasable With Premium Currency Only

Earlier this week, Crystal Dynamics outlined plans to hold its first-ever spring event for Marvel’s Avengers in the form of Red Room Takeover.

As the name suggests, this limited-time affair will involve players infiltrating the secretive Russian training program of the same name responsible for Black Widow’s transformation into an expert assassin, but that’s not all. Alongside this new playable content, the developer confirmed that a new line of cosmetic items inspired by the MCU will be arriving on the same day. These were initially included under the banner of ‘rewards’ in addition to animated nameplates but it now appears as if only the latter will be realistically unlockable through gameplay alone.

In a clarifying follow-up statement, the studio reiterated that outfits bearing the likeness of live-action Thor, Iron Man, Hulk and others will be available exclusively in the Marketplace (read: in-game store) for Credits, a premium currency purchasable with real money.

While that news will come as a disappointment for many hoping to score themselves some awesome-looking wardrobe additions simply by completing objectives, it’s worth noting that all previous cosmetics of this time have been tied, in one form or another, to microtransactions. For folks unable or unwilling to sink even more cash into an already full-priced AAA title, though, there is an alternative.

Credits can be earned by completing tasks on any of the original six Avengers’ associated Challenge Card, albeit in a finite amount. At the very least, this should be more than enough to secure your favorite, though it remains to be seen by how much (if at all) prices will differ from skins already available. We expect to hear more about Marvel’s Avengers‘ first major event in the weeks ahead but in the meantime, let us know what you make of this latest development in the usual place below!