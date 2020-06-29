New Marvel’s Avengers Trailer Hints At Spider-Man Being In The Game

Every playable character for the base version of Marvel’s Avengers may have already been revealed, but what about DLC? Given that the ambitious live service experience still isn’t due to arrive for a few months, it’s not at all surprising that Crystal Dynamics is preferring to keep the focus on what’ll be available from day one rather than content from further afield, though thanks to a new trailer released just days ago, we may already have our first major hint as to the identity of one post-launch roster addition.

As any fan of Marvel’s Spider-Man will undoubtedly know, The Daily Bugle has a recurring role in the series, serving not just as a cover for Parker’s wall-crawling alter ego, but a publication that repeatedly does all in its power to sully Spider-Man’s virtuous deeds, as dictated by its editor-in-chief – the vigilante-hating J. Jonah Jameson. As for how this all relates to Marvel’s Avengers, well, a reporter seen in the game’s latest trailer (H/T IGN) is shown brandishing a microphone labelled with the newspaper’s name and logo.

While the above by no means confirms that Spider-Man (or Parker, for that matter) will show up during the events of Marvel’s Avengers, we have received confirmation in the past that both it and Insomniac’s PS4-exclusive series starring the Web-Slinger take place in the same universe. Could it be, then, that the reason Miles Morales is taking centre stage for the latter’s next installment is due to his friend and mentor’s attention being required elsewhere? Say, in the fight against AIM and the villainous MODOK, perhaps? All conjecture at this point in time, of course, but such a crossover would certainly be one to remember.

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4th for consoles and PC. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on the other hand, will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. For everything we know so far about the latter, see here.