Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fan Spots New Inhumans Easter Egg

Spider-Man: Miles Morales fans still on the lookout for well-hidden secrets in Insomniac’s digital recreation of New York City have stumbled upon yet another reference to the wider Marvel universe. As those who played the original PS4 title will no doubt recall, the real-world Charging Bull statue situated on Broadway isn’t present in-game due to legal reasons and is replaced, instead, by a gigantic bronze bulldog. The metallic canine is a nod to Marvel’s Inhumans and the character of Lockjaw, specifically, who’s traditionally been included in the team’s line-up as the Royal Family’s longtime escort and protector.

None of this will be new to folks who dove into Peter Parker’s adventure back in 2018 – it was present there, too – but what many likely won’t know about is the presence of a second, much smaller and well-hidden version of the same statue. As pointed out by Reddit user ElMechacontext, this tribute to Lockjaw can be found in one of many hideouts scattered throughout the City That Never Sleeps.

As for whether this discovery has any meaning beyond that of a neat little Easter Egg, who knows? It certainly seems strange to us, though, that Insomniac would bother to place a reference to Lockjaw in such an otherwise unremarkable location when he already stands proud on Broadway, so perhaps this addition is part of a wider treasure hunt? We’ll just have to wait and see what else players turn up.

What we do know, though, is that this is likely to be the most exposure the Inhumans get for a while. With the team’s TV series cancelled after just one season following poor viewing figures and near-universal critical ridicule, Marvel has unsurprisingly been turned off of the idea of pursuing any future projects bearing the name. At least, for the time being.

