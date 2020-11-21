Spider-Man: Miles Morales Features A Chadwick Boseman Tribute That Most People Missed

PlayStation owners who have seen Spider-Man: Miles Morales through to its end will have undoubtedly already witnessed the tribute to Chadwick Boseman featured in the sequel’s credits, but that’s far from the only way that developer Insomniac Games has chosen to celebrate his life.

Movie and Marvel buffs alike were left stunned earlier this year upon learning of Boseman’s sudden death, who had kept his illness secret from everyone barring immediate family. Having earned a legion of fans for his acclaimed performance as Wakanda’s monarch T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther, the actor had been preparing to reprise the role for a direct follow-up and while Disney has yet to outline how it intends to proceed with the franchise following the passing of its lead, it does seem like they’re starting to put the pieces together now, given that we know the pic will begin shooting in July.

As for Miles Morales, folks might be surprised to learn that a second, more subtle reference to the actor is present, and this one can even be found in-game. Though it seems not too many people have caught it yet.

As the image below shows, a street in the Midtown district of New York City is named Boseman Way, replacing the avenue’s infinitely more dull name, E 42nd Street, from Insomniac’s original 2018 Spider-Man for PS4. A most welcome tribute, then, though far from the only one that players can find.

Last week, it emerged that a statue bearing the likeness of late comic book legend Stan Lee had been erected on the outskirts of Central Park. If you’ve yet to pay a personal visit to the memorial, see here for our guide on how to find it.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.