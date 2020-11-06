Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Reveals Two Additional New Suits

Christmas is coming early for Spider-Man fans this year.

Next week marks the long-awaited launch of Insomniac’s new entry in the web-slinger’s video game adventures, though this time around, it won’t be Peter Parker donning the mask. Miles Morales, Peter’s protégé and equally talented wall-crawler, embarks on his own solo journey to learn the superhero ropes later this month, taking on two warring factions threatening to disrupt the security and peace of his home in Harlem. Unsurprisingly, the deluge of reviews published today, following Sony’s lifting of the embargo, have revealed Miles Morales to be a worthy, if somewhat derivative, follow-up to 2018’s installment, which will also be available on PlayStation 5 next week in the form of a remaster.

As for what’s new in this particular version, all the usual visual and performance upgrades that one would expect are guaranteed, with other tweaks including the hugely controversial facelift given to Parker. We won’t waste your time dredging that up again, but suffice it to say, for those who missed the initial criticisms on social media, not everyone is pleased with Peter’s alternate visage.

What is scoring Insomniac some serious brownie points, however, are two awesome-looking costumes debuting with the remaster, and you can check them out below.

The Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced suits will be obtainable exclusively in PlayStation 5 versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man, though it remains to be seen if players will be granted access to both by default, or be required to unlock them through gameplay.

Either way, if you’re intending to double dip, so to speak, on Spider-Man when picking up your PS5 next week, make sure to grab the correct edition. Much to the chagrin of many, the remaster is only available as a bonus included in Ultimate Editions of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As of writing, Sony remains firm on its stance of not making a standalone option available, though we have a sneaking suspicion it’ll have a change of heart down the line. Watch this space.