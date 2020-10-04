Spider-Man PS5 Developer Condemns Fan Harassment Over Peter Parker Recast

As is the sad, depressing norm whenever creatives make controversial but ultimately inconsequential decisions, some ‘fans’ simply can’t help but grossly overreact to the situation.

As many will no doubt have learned by now, Insomniac Games’ original Spider-Man title, released back in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, is all set to get a well-deserved remaster next month for Sony’s next-gen console. Boasting sharper textures, silky smooth 60 fps (performance mode) and a shopping list’s length list of miscellaneous improvements, this version of the web-slinger’s adventure is almost certainly intended to be the definitive iteration, with several teaser trailers released last week already proving as such.

Those are all welcome changes, then, though one that isn’t and continues to be a sorely contentious issue, is the developer’s decision to give Peter Parker a complete makeover. In order to better accommodate voice artist Yuri Lowenthal’s performance as Parker in the remaster, the character’s original face model, John Bubniak, had to be replaced with another. Fashion model Ben Jordan – whose likeness many have compared to that of live-action Spider-Man actor Tom Holland – has since been confirmed for the role, a reality that some petulant man children have reacted to by harassing various members of the development team.

Spider-Man (PS4) Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Addressing the behavior on Twitter, Insomniac creative director Bryan Intihar had the following to say:

To our Spidey fans: I totally appreciate your passion, but sending me threatening notes that you will “HUNT YOU DOWN AND WE WILL FIND YOU! YOU FIX THIS NOW!” isn’t cool. With what’s happening in today’s world, let’s be a force for good and be respectful of each other. Thank you.

With any luck, the childish outbursts will lessen over time, but it’s still an unfortunate and wholly avoidable situation.

Spider-Man Remastered is out next month, November 12th, for the PlayStation 5 as an exclusive bonus included with all copies of sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales‘ $70 Ultimate Edition.