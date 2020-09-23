Metal Gear Solid Reportedly Getting Another Remake For PC & PS5

Following the disappointment that was 2018’s Metal Gear Survive, the stealth-action series, originally created by Hideo Kojima, appears to have found itself in limbo.

In what has become something of a recurring theme with Konami (Silent Hill and Castlevania have both been no-shows for several years) the publisher continues to neglect its large catalog of beloved and highly lucrative intellectual property, and while rumors regarding remakes or even all-new games in those series have been circulating online for quite some time, nothing official has come to light.

Thanks to new details provided by YouTube channel RedGamingTech, however, it seems as if the company could well be working on something big behind the scenes starring Solid Snake. Sadly, there’s no talk of a direct sequel to 2015’s Phantom Pain to be found here, though depending on your opinion of remakes, this particular scoop could prove to be even more exciting.

A remake of the original Metal Gear Solid, released way back in 1998 for PlayStation, is currently in the works for PC and PS5, according to the YouTuber, and that’s not all. As spotted by Gematsu (H/T, Bloody Disgusting), the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has recently rated past entries in the series, including Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, though early signs point to these being remasters as opposed to full-blown remakes.

While RedGamingTech has supplied accurate leaks in the past, we’d advise taking all the above with a generous helping of salt, at least until Konami breaks its silence on the matter. Assuming there’s any truth to these latest development, though, this would be the second instance of Metal Gear Solid being remade, following 2004’s The Twin Snakes, released exclusively for Nintendo GameCube.

Are you excited about the prospect of another MGS remake, or would you rather Konami forge ahead with all-new installments? Sound off in the usual place below!