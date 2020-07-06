New Leak Says Silent Hill PS5 Will Be Revealed This Year

AestheticGamer, a veteran leaker with several correct predictions under his belt, says the new Silent Hill game will be revealed in August or September. The title, which will be made for the PlayStation 5, marks a long-awaited continuation of the iconic horror series.

Why those two months? Well, Sony is preparing a State of Play event for the fall. The event, which will feature trailers and gameplay footage for many upcoming releases, has been scheduled so as to make fans forget about the Xbox Series X promo event that will take place in July.

(1/2) I believe that, but I've been saying this since March. 100% I know a Japanese developed Silent Hill is in the works, I know that from people I'm very close to in the Japanese gaming industry. The Sony/Japan Studio stuff originates from a couple others, I've talked with both https://t.co/ZYy3v8Q0kJ — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 6, 2020

Though little is yet known about Silent Hill, rumor has it the PS5 game is being developed by a Japanese studio. Because of this, a report published by GameRant says it would make more sense for Sony to reveal it at the planned Tokyo Game Show rather than State of Play.

According to some leakers, Sony was originally wanting to reveal Silent Hill sooner, but ultimately decided against it. Why, no one knows for sure. Some say it had something to do with the coronavirus pandemic, while others believe it’s a marketing ploy used to increase suspense.

The original Silent Hill game came out in 1999. One of the first horror titles ever made, the project played a monumental role in the shaping of the genre over the next decade or so. Created by Konami, it remains one of the most recognizable and well-respected in the industry.

Regardless if the Sony/Japan Studio stuff is true, no it's not PT. Kojima has no involvement. There was an effort to get him making Silent Hills, but it looks like it fell through and won't be happening at this point in time. It has nothing to do with the other Silent Hill stuff. https://t.co/kGKsZhLRhr — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 6, 2020

Over the past few years, many artists have tried to reboot Silent Hill for the current generation. Back in 2014, legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima even teamed up with Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, but a falling out with the publishers left their project in development hell.