Microsoft is looking for managers in the Gaming Strategy & Development sector, setting the company up to further expand its acquisition attempts.

In a listing on Linkedin, via Video Games Chronicle, one of the responsibilities of this position would be “developing and evaluating the business case for content and technology acquisitions,” implying that even after the industry-shattering plan to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, Team Xbox is still not done with bringing new studios and distributors under their banner.

This news arrives just in time to reinforce the effect that these recent acquisitions have had on the company’s gaming sales recently. NPD Group has just released a report on industry sales for the month of March and the first quarter in general, revealing that Xbox Series X|S has managed to beat the company’s previous 2011 (in units) and 2014 (in dollars) records.

Not only that, Xbox has actually managed to beat the competition from Sony and Nintendo by becoming the best-selling console of March 2022 in dollars. Xbox sales were also higher in Europe for the month of February — a first for Microsoft — and Xbox Series X|S continue to be the best-selling consoles in the United Kingdom.

With Microsoft continuing to expand the Xbox Game Pass library, and a slew of popular franchises — like Call of Duty and Overwatch — joining the fore soon after the Activision Blizzard merger is complete, Xbox will no doubt continue to dominate the market in the foreseeable future, slowly gaining on the console sales gap between Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.