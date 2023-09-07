‘Mortal Kombat 1’ full roster leak, explained

The forthcoming Mortal Kombat 1 has just had what is purported to be its entire roster of characters leaked. However, where did this claim come from, and is it legitimate?

Though the fighting game which isn’t set for release until more than a week from now has already confirmed a few characters — such as Megan Fox portraying Nitara and even the super antiheroes Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man — the complete line up has remained a mystery until very recently.

What is the full roster and where did the leak come from?

The Reddit user rearisen is the original leaker who posted the full Mortal Kombat 1 roster on the subreddits r/MortalKombat and r/MortalKombatLeaks, according to Video Game Chronicle. That includes the entire list of Kameos.

This all apparently occurred because the Reddit user got the Nintendo Switch version of the game leaked to his device two weeks early. Adding to the authenticity of the leak is the fact that the posts have been taken down due to copyright infringement, which is believed to be something companies generally do when a piece of information is the real deal.

Footage from the Switch release of Mortal Kombat 1 was even released by the gamer, though he warned that it had poor performance issues, such as screen tearing and lag. With that said, there’s no guarantee the individual’s leaked copy will actually reflect the quality of the finished product since the NetherRealm Studios could roll out more updates yet.

Though the initial Reddit posts were taken down, the leaked list has still been made public (via GameRant) and you can view it below:

Main characters in Mortal Kombat 1‘s leaked line-up

Liu Kang

Kung Lao

Raiden

General Shao

Sindel

Geras

Reptile

Havik

Ashrah

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Smoke

Rain

Kenshi

Johnny Cage

Kitana

Mileena

Li Mei

Baraka

Tanya

Reiko

Shang Tsung (Pre-Order)

Kameo characters in Mortal Kombat 1‘s leaked line-up

Darrius

Nitara

Cyrax

Kano

Sonya Blade

Sektor

Frost

Jax

Stryker

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Kung Lao

Shujinko

Motaro

Goro

Mortal Kombat 1 releases on Switch, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on September 19.