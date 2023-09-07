Mortal Kombat 1 is the reinvigoration of the Mortal Kombat franchise from NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games. It will serve as the twelfth main installment of the franchise as well as the second reboot. The game is set after the events of Mortal Kombat 11, and here Fire God Liu Kang has created a universe in his own image populated by inhabitants new and old, and one of those inhabitants just happens to be voiced by Megan Fox.

Who is Megan Fox voicing in ‘Mortal Kombat 1’?

Fox is voicing the character of the vampire Nitara, a character who comes from the realm of Vaeternus, a dark place that has recently been freed from Outworld. Now, she continues to fight for her race with her claws, fangs, and wings granting her aerial abilities. Fans can see what will await them from this character in a teaser video released by Warner Bros., in which Fox describes her journey to becoming the character.

Talking about Nitara, Fox explains,

“She comes from this weird realm, she is a type of vampire creature. She’s evil but she’s also good. She’s trying to save her people. I really like her. She’s a vampire which obviously resonates for whatever reason. It’s cool to be in the game, you know? Because I’m not really just voicing it, it’ll be like she’s kind of me.”

Fans of one of Fox’s earlier films, Jennifer’s Body, will know that when it comes to the blood and gore, Fox is up for it. The actress has also been a fan of the game for some time, saying “Mortal Kombat, it’s just one of those staples, it’s been around since gaming has been around,” and adding, “I think it’s just an opportunity that anyone would want, cause we did all grow up playing the game and it is one of the greatest video games of all time.” Already plans are underway for a sequel, despite the game not having even been released yet.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC from Sep. 19 (or from Sep. 14 for those with early access).