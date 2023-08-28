‘It’s the first step on this road’: ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ story director addresses sequel plans

We’re less than a month out from the release of Mortal Kombat 1, and button mashers and EVO enthusiasts alike are buzzing with anticipation for getting their hands on the second reboot of the storied fighting game franchise.

With Liu Kang having reset the timeline of Mortal Kombat, even those who have been memorizing Fatalities since 1992 will feel like they’re meeting many of these gore-soaked veterans for the very first time (Reptile is now an ally of Liu Kang instead of a scaly Shao Kahn lackey; imagine that!), and while details regarding the ins and outs of the plot remain sparse, it’s all the more reason for fans to dive into this brand new mythos and see how things have changed.

And according to NetherRealm story director Dominic Ciancolo, there will be plenty of opportunities in the future to dive into this latest continuity. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Ciancolo described Mortal Kombat 1 as merely the first stepping stone for what’s in store for these reimagined Kombatants and suggested that players should expect quite a bit more from this new story in future games.

Mortal Kombat 1 as a narrative is a springboard. It’s the first step on this road. And so we’re going to obviously see the characters develop, they’re going to change, things are going to happen, but this is not the end. This is just the beginning. And so that’s going to be something we hopefully will evolve as we go forward.

There you have it, folks; NetherRealm has every intention to grace us with Mortal Kombat 1 2 at some point in the future. Jokes aside, there seems to be a lot to love about the incoming fighting game, from its delectable roster, new Kameo Fighter feature, and the Mortal Kombat debuts of Invincible‘s Omni-Man, The Boys‘ Homelander, and the one and only Peacemaker of The Suicide Squad fame. Keep on cooking, NetherRealm; you have our attention.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on Sept.19.