Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Are Loving New Joker Gameplay

In case you somehow missed it, NetherRealm delivered a very special surprise to Mortal Kombat 11 fans yesterday.

Following on from last year’s Terminator, DC’s Joker is the second of three guest characters due to join the gruesome fighting game’s roster and, in light of a new gameplay trailer, fans are struggling to find the patience needed until February 4th. The Clown Prince of Crime will be available to purchase and download for all on that date, though superfans who just can’t wait to start tearing up Earthrealm as Batman’s nemesis can do so a little earlier on January 28th via early access.

If you’ve yet to see Joker in action, check out the trailer above and then head on down below for a reflection of what you’ll no doubt be feeling once it’s over.

Joker smearing a bloody smile on his face in the intro was all some fans needed to justify a day one purchase.

Joker puts a bloody smile on his face…… it was over for me from there. joker looks fucking amazing. also talk to me about that batman who laughs skin for noob!! pic.twitter.com/5b9yKQ2iLu — Super (@lSuper_) January 16, 2020

Alright Joker trailer for MK11 p damn good thohttps://t.co/IYEN2tF354 — Perry✨ (@PerrydactylShow) January 16, 2020

The deadly Batman toy has certainly been a highlight of the trailer for many.

i absolutely love all the different moves joker does with the batman toy! pic.twitter.com/jOaU1F9Az8 — Super (@lSuper_) January 16, 2020

Others have simply been blown away by the incredible soundtrack accompanying Joker’s debut.

Ok but I need the song in the Joker trailer someone help me out pic.twitter.com/M66fMcR0wi — Empress of Outworld 💗 (@MileenaMKXII) January 16, 2020

THE JOKER LOOKS AMAZING. FROM THE INTRO, DEFINITELY THE FATAL BLOW, AND THE FATALITY WAS FUCKING PERFECT — THE OUTRO SCREEEEAAAAMS CLASSIC JOKER. I CAN NOT WAIT TO SEE HOW THEY DO SPAWN pic.twitter.com/uNyxegkUm8 — why'd you break my heart like that ? (@LucidlyJess) January 16, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 pro player SonicFox is already brainstorming new combos for the character.

joker looks so incredible in mk i have so many setups in my mind already 😭 — FOX | SonicFox @ FC (@SonicFox5000) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, in Mortal Kombat 11: pic.twitter.com/bNQzJKu2Kf — Jojo's Bizarre Sound Design (@JJBASoundDesign) January 16, 2020

The race to collect all of Joker’s unlockables has already begun.

Dude i cant wait to play as JOKER in mortal kombat 11,im going to unlock all his Kosmetics, brutalities, gear, augment gems etc — Normal 🔜 #Oscars (@snorkel_dolphin) January 16, 2020

Massive positivity to say the least, then, and a drastic turnaround for Joker’s fortunes from just a few months ago. NetherRealm’s original design for the iconic villain was met with overwhelming negativity upon his initial reveal, feedback that the studio clearly took to heart. The reversal of fortunes not only cements Joker as a welcome addition to Mortal Kombat 11, but reassures those eagerly anticipating the brawler’s final Kombat Pass member that the developer knows exactly what it’s doing.

Elsewhere, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is currently scheduled for a March release and you can catch an early glimpse of the anti-hero over here. Enjoy!