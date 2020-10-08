Mortal Kombat 11 Is A Free Upgrade On Xbox Series X And PS5

Next-gen gaming might be looking a little starved of content as far as fighting titles are concerned, but that doesn’t mean fans of the genre will be going without when the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 arrive next month. NetherRealm Studios, the developer behind Mortal Kombat 11, has confirmed that the series’ most recent installment is headed to both consoles not long after launch as part of a newly announced Ultimate Edition. As the name suggests, this iteration of the title will boast the 2019 base game as well as all characters and other DLC released over the last 12 months, including this year’s Aftermath expansion.

In order to sweeten the deal of paying full price for this version, NetherRealm is including a set of three new characters as part of Kombat Pack 2. As revealed in a trailer earlier today, Rain, Mileena and guest fighter John Rambo (voiced by Sylvester Stallone himself) make up the trio being added with the bundle, which can also be purchased separately for $14.99.

Regardless of which add-ons you may or may not already have, however, all existing owners of MK11 will be eligible for a free next-gen upgrade on Sony and Microsoft’s platforms, so those who already bought an older version needn’t worry about being left behind.

As for the improvements you can expect to find in Mortal Kombat 11‘s upgraded re-release, all the usual benefits (dynamic 4K resolution, enhanced visuals, reduced loading times and more) will be available as standard, as too, will cross-generation and cross-platform play, though this will be restricted to Xbox and PlayStation’s family of consoles only – PC, Switch and Stadia will remain as they are.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition is out November 17th for all existing platforms.