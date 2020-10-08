Watch: New Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer Reveals Rambo DLC

As most Mortal Kombat 11 fans have come to expect by now, all the leaks leading up to today’s announcement have proven to be 100% accurate.

Earlier this month, data miners uncovered several references to a trio of new characters headed to the super successful fighting game, one of which name-dropped none other than Rambo. The action movie icon, played by Sylvester Stallone in all five films, is, thanks to today’s Kombat Pack 2 trailer, finally confirmed to be joining the existing roster of playable characters and will rub shoulders with the likes of Spawn, RoboCop and Terminator as a guest fighter. If that lineup alone isn’t enough to make MK11 the greatest nostalgia trip back to 1980s pop culture, then I don’t know what is.

Do yourself a favor and give the trailer a watch up above for a taste of what’s in store.

Rambo, of course, isn’t the only newcomer entering the ring. Joining him will be two additional combatants in the form of Mileena and Rain. As huge fan favorites that many have been requesting ever since MK 11‘s release, the duo’s return is no doubt cause for celebration. But while the latter looks more or less as one would expect of the Edenian prince, Mileena, like Kitana, has undergone a visual makeover to better represent her heritage, which makes perfect sense considering that the former is a clone of the latter.

As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on all of the above, Kombat Pack 2 drops next month, November 17th, and can be purchased either on its own or as part of Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, which includes all content released for the title since 2019. In the meantime, be sure to let us know down below which of the three characters revealed today you’re most looking forward to checking out on launch day!