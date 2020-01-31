Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals Spawn’s Signature Weapon

NetherRealm Studios’ post-launch plans for Mortal Kombat 11 are fast approaching their end.

Earlier this week, the fifth of six DLC characters, Joker, joined the popular fighting game’s roster and appears to have gone down a treat with fans. Following an uneasy initial reveal period and swift redesign, Batman’s iconic nemesis has proven to be a perfect fit for the Mortal Kombat series, but the weird and wild crossovers aren’t going to end with Joker’s arrival. Come March, Todd McFarlane’s beloved Spawn will enter Earthrealm to trade blows with the likes of Scorpion, Sub-Zero and Shang Tsung, finally putting an end to long-running requests for his inclusion in the process.

Sadly, we’ve yet to actually see the demonic hellraiser unleash his powers in-game (more on that in just a moment), though what we do know, thanks to recently revealed images, is that Spawn will seemingly have access to a wide array of weaponry. Check out the scans below, courtesy of Previews magazine:

The 7″ action figure is based specifically on Spawn’s upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 debut and boasts all the hallmarks one would expect to see. While fans can likely expect the character to utilize his crimson cape and wreathed chains to cause some serious damage in the arena, we can’t help but notice the man-sized sword off to the side. Whether the weapon will be an integral component of Spawn’s standard combos or simply be confined to a specific special attack, variation or even Fatality remains to be seen, of course, but thankfully, we won’t have to wait long in order to find out.

Yesterday, NetherRealm announced Final Kombat. The event, which is due to kick off on March 8th in Skokie, Illinois, will serve as the staging ground for Spawn’s long-awaited gameplay reveal, with special guests Keith David and Todd McFarlane himself due to make an appearance. See here for further details.

Spawn arrives in Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17th.