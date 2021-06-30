Mortal Kombat’s Ed Boon Has The Perfect Name For A DOOM And Returnal Crossover

No doubt taking some time to peruse social media during the development of his next game, Ed Boon has apparently been musing about an unlikely crossover.

Over on Twitter, the Mortal Kombat co-creator has sparked a lengthy discussion among fans of id Software’s Doom and Housemarque’s Returnal by suggesting that the two series make for a perfect mashup based on their names alone. In an albeit simple play on words, Boon suggests that if the two parties were to ever team up, a fitting title would be Doom Returnal. It’s worth noting, for those unaware, that the latest installment in id’s acclaimed first-person shooter franchise, released last year, is subtitled Eternal.

As for the chances of ever seeing such a pairing come to fruition, somewhere in the region of nil is the likeliest answer. Sony confirmed earlier this week that it had acquired Housemarque, making it a first-party asset alongside the likes of Naughty Dog and Insomniac, while id Software is now a subsidiary of Microsoft following the latter’s acquisition of parent company ZeniMax Media back in March.

Doom Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for Boon, the NetherRealm head and his colleagues are believed to be working on a brand-new fighting game behind the scenes. While an announcement is still forthcoming in that regard, the developer has largely wrapped post-launch support of Mortal Kombat 11 following the release of DLC featuring additional characters Rain, Mileena and Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.

The logical assumption, then, is that a new Injustice entry is in the works, though rumors abound that Marvel, not DC, is cozying up to the studio with the aim of delivering a AAA brawler starring the Avengers and other superheroes encompassing the comic book giant’s 80-year history. With any luck, we’ll learn more about this mystery endeavor in the near future, so stay tuned.