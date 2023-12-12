‘Mouse’ game release window, trailer, gameplay, and more

2023 has been a wash as far as games go. Big and small-name studios alike seem stuck to a status quo gamers are tired of. With games like Overwatch 2, Redfall, and Lord of the Rings: Gollum highlighting the worst the year has to offer, plenty of others coming in buggy and undercooked, and absolute scams like The Day Before it’s no wonder gamers are looking toward the future for something worth caring about.

Balder’s Gate III showed players and game developers alike that it’s okay to get weird with it and Indie studio Fumi Games is rising to the challenge. Their upcoming title, Mouse has already generated plenty of buzz despite its relatively early stages of development. Though it’s lacking any levels, a concrete release date, or even a solid-looking story the game is already looking like an Indie darling. The polished mechanics, stellar animations, and undeniable soul featured in the game’s teaser trailer have been more than enough to hook potential fans already.

It’s clear that the talent behind Fumi Games is excited about this project and after peeping this trailer, we are too.

When is the release window for Mouse?

As of yet, Mouse is still in the early stages of development. The trailer shows that while the team has definitely been perfecting some pieces of gameplay, the title is still in the prototype stages. elements we’ve seen so far show the Debug Options in the top left of the screen, meaning Fumi Games is running a version of the game in Unity as they playtest. It might not be a playable demo ready to export to gamers’ machines, but those elements we’ve seen look incredibly polished for such an early stage of development.

Fumi doesn’t have a release date available yet, but they’re trying to get a playable demo out soon. Beyond that, the company is anticipating a 2025 launch.

What kind of game is Mouse?

According to Fumi Games (and my own eyes), Mouse is a first-person shooter through and through. The visual style screams of Cuphead, and gamers are already loudly praising its art direction. The noir visuals, cartoon violence, and rapid FPS action make Mouse look like Doom meets Cuphead in the House of Mouse. We can’t say enough about the animations, though most of the world was created in 3D, anything that can be interacted with has shaders that make it look more cartoonish. It all feels very Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Fumi Games has revealed some excellent pieces of behind the scenes videos, and each one expands on the already well-fleshed-out UI and classic cartoon animations. The studio seems very excited about the project, which it describes as,

“A gritty, jazz-fueled shooter. With guns blazing and a retro rubber hose animation style, battle your way through a corrupt city full of crooks and danger. Inspired by classic FPS and noir films, MOUSE is the explosive shooter you’ve been waiting for.”

The trailer and ample TikToks have revealed some key components of gameplay. Among the usual FPS faire like multiple gun types, explosives, and melee attacks – all cartoonishly violent of course – the game has some adorably acme ways to knock off baddies. Players can crush their enemies with well-timed pianos, munch spinach to regain health, and mow down scores of foes with their trusted Tommy gun.

Who is making Mouse?

The developer behind Mouse is the relatively new Fumi Studios. The Polish company has been active on social media since its big announcement and is even taking feedback from fans. The company was formed in 2019, and though they have yet to release any games, its artistic direction is already crystal clear. Their projects are laced with retro nostalgia, and show appreciation and dedication to the hand-drawn cartoons of yesteryear.

The company is actively working on Galaxi Taxi, a hand-drawn, side-scrolling, 2D adventure at the same time. This time the art is firmly rooted in the 90s, marrying the visual style of The Magic School Bus with the frenetic game play of Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time. Galaxi Taxi is closer to a release date, but its actual date is as of yet unconfirmed.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.