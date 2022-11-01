‘MultiVersus’ teases the movie all DC fans are dying for

The following article contains spoiler information for Black Adam.

The Warner Bros.-themed crossover fighting game, MultiVersus has teased the movie all DCU fans are waiting for, Superman v Black Adam.

MultiVersus has recently added Black Adam to its roster, which includes Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, and Wonder Woman from the world of DC, as well as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo, Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty, and of course LeBron James.

The MultiVersus Twitter account shared two clips of the newly-added Black Adam and Superman fighting, which you can see above. The caption reads “Honest question: who hits harder?” This is undoubtedly referencing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s promotion of Black Adam in which he discussed whether or not the character could beat Superman, and expressed his hope that the pair would eventually duke it out in a movie. The two seem evenly matched in the game.

Of course, the post-credits scene of Black Adam almost made the fight a reality, as after Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) failed by sending the Justice Society of America to capture Black Adam, she warned him that somebody else, who was not from Earth, could take him down. This led to the reappearance of Henry Cavill as Superman as he appears in front of Black Adam in an instant, warning him not to step out of line.

DC will most likely try to wring as much teasing as they possibly can out of the idea that Black Adam and Superman will one day fight each other. While the replies to the MultiVersus video clips mostly ask for characters fans want to see in the game, like Ben 10 and Walter White from Breaking Bad, one reply does make sure fans know who would beat them both by replying with, “Shaggy hits harder,” and a video clip of Shaggy destroying Black Adam in MultiVersus.

For now, we will have to settle with the video-game version of the fight as while the live-action version has been teased for a while now, it does not seem like we are any closer to confirmation as to whether we will actually see the fight on the big screen. As actors generally do, both Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson have only been teasing, but if Black Adam continues its success at the box office and if Cavill’s return as Superman is well-received, it is likely that we will get to watch them fight eventually.

MultiVersus is free-to-play and available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC while you can catch Black Adam in theaters now.