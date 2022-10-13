Dwayne Johnson doesn’t know if a Black Adam vs. Superman showdown is the way to go

Even though Black Adam has been the longtime arch-nemesis of Shazam! in the comic books, DCEU fans have shunted Zachary Levi’s candy-colored crimefighter to one side in order to focus their attention on the mouthwatering prospect of seeing Dwayne Johnson’s Man in Black go head-to-head with Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Seeing two icons trade blows in an epic blockbuster is tantalizing to say the least, especially when Johnson has given up trying to hide the fact that a certain someone does a certain something in a certain upcoming motion picture. However, the actor and producer made a surprising revelation during an interview with ComicBook, when he wondered if the clash of all-powerful titans was really the way to go.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don’t know if that’s the way to go. And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will… as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We’ll let that lead us. “We can’t go right there right away. Now we’ve gotten to a great place where we’ve delivered for the audience. And when I say ‘we’re listening to the audience,’ they know we mean it. And when we say, ‘we’re building up the DC Universe,’ we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, ‘welcome home,’ you know who I’m talking about.”

While we’re obviously going to get Superman vs. Black Adam eventually after Johnson revealed that was “the entire point” of what he was planning with his corner of the DCEU, maybe we shouldn’t be expecting it to happen imminently. After all, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is on the way, and Levi has already giddily admitted he’s hoping to punch his opposite number square in the mush.

We’ll have a much better idea once the dust settles on Black Adam‘s theatrical run, but it’s coming one way or another.