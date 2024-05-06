Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson in Netflix's Purple Hearts
Image via Netflix
Category:
Movies
Netflix

Is there a ‘Purple Hearts 2’ release date on Netflix?

Is Netflix's hit romantic movie about to get a sequel?
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 6, 2024 11:46 am

Purple Hearts fed millions of romance-hungry Netflix subscribers with a touching story about finding love when you least expect it. So, of course, fans of the movie are wondering when Purple Hearts 2 might hit the streamer.

Recommended Videos

Using the horrors of U.S. healthcare as a background, Purple Hearts stars Sofia Carson as Cassie, a waitress who can’t keep up with the medical bills derived from a diabetes diagnosis. Her solution is to marry Marine Lance Corporal Luke (Nicholas Galitzine) to get access to military-grade healthcare. Luke agrees to marry Cassie to get a bump on his salary, as he desperately needs money to pay his drug dealer – Luke became an addict after his mother’s death. As expected from this premise, Luke and Cassie fall in love with each other while playing house.

Luke and Cassie are a pair of broken and nuanced characters, which already puts Purple Hearts ahead of many romantic movies. Plus, since Cassie is the singer of a band struggling to get the recognition it deserves, Purple Hearts is filled with tender musical moments. So, it’s no wonder the movie became one of Netflix’s biggest successes despite having inspired a lot of controversy. Unfortunately, even though Cassie and Luke’s love story was a hit, Netflix hasn’t announced Purple Hearts 2 yet.

There’s no release date for Purple Hearts 2 because the sequel is not in development

The most obvious reason Purple Hearts 2 is not happening is because the movie tells a standalone story that doesn’t leave any knot untied. After going through a lot of trouble to get in touch with their feelings, Cassie and Luke get their happily ever after. For a sequel to happen, Netflix would have to bring some trouble into the couple’s lives, which might not be as great as fans think. Sometimes, it’s better to allow a story to be over, and you can enjoy plenty of other great movies similar to Purple Hearts.

Still, rumors of Purple Hearts 2 keep circulating, with fake posters hitting social media from time to time. Fans of Cassie and Luke are still hoping to know more about what happens to them after the credits roll. There’s some hope of a sequel, as Carson is also up for a sequel. However, as director-producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum underlines, a sequel should only happen if the creative team of Purple Hearts finds the right angle to stay true to its story.

There you have it. Purple Hearts 2 is not in discussion at the moment, so it doesn’t have a release date. We’ll let you know if it ever changes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘The Glassworker’ release date, confirmed
Image from the animated movie The Glassworker showing its main characters.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Glassworker’ release date, confirmed
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 6, 2024
Read Article Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
X-Men cameos near a giant Ant-Man head in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Read Article James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman
David Corenswet attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Look Both Ways" at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California/Justice League still featuring Henry Cavill's Superman on board Steppenwolf's ship
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 6, 2024
Read Article Can Deadpool die?
Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Can Deadpool die?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 6, 2024
Read Article Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill
Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Movies
Movies
Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Glassworker’ release date, confirmed
Image from the animated movie The Glassworker showing its main characters.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Glassworker’ release date, confirmed
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 6, 2024
Read Article Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
X-Men cameos near a giant Ant-Man head in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Read Article James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman
David Corenswet attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Look Both Ways" at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California/Justice League still featuring Henry Cavill's Superman on board Steppenwolf's ship
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 6, 2024
Read Article Can Deadpool die?
Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Can Deadpool die?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 6, 2024
Read Article Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill
Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Movies
Movies
Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.