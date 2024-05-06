Is there a ‘Purple Hearts 2’ release date on Netflix?

Purple Hearts fed millions of romance-hungry Netflix subscribers with a touching story about finding love when you least expect it. So, of course, fans of the movie are wondering when Purple Hearts 2 might hit the streamer.

Using the horrors of U.S. healthcare as a background, Purple Hearts stars Sofia Carson as Cassie, a waitress who can’t keep up with the medical bills derived from a diabetes diagnosis. Her solution is to marry Marine Lance Corporal Luke (Nicholas Galitzine) to get access to military-grade healthcare. Luke agrees to marry Cassie to get a bump on his salary, as he desperately needs money to pay his drug dealer – Luke became an addict after his mother’s death. As expected from this premise, Luke and Cassie fall in love with each other while playing house.

Luke and Cassie are a pair of broken and nuanced characters, which already puts Purple Hearts ahead of many romantic movies. Plus, since Cassie is the singer of a band struggling to get the recognition it deserves, Purple Hearts is filled with tender musical moments. So, it’s no wonder the movie became one of Netflix’s biggest successes despite having inspired a lot of controversy. Unfortunately, even though Cassie and Luke’s love story was a hit, Netflix hasn’t announced Purple Hearts 2 yet.

The most obvious reason Purple Hearts 2 is not happening is because the movie tells a standalone story that doesn’t leave any knot untied. After going through a lot of trouble to get in touch with their feelings, Cassie and Luke get their happily ever after. For a sequel to happen, Netflix would have to bring some trouble into the couple’s lives, which might not be as great as fans think. Sometimes, it’s better to allow a story to be over, and you can enjoy plenty of other great movies similar to Purple Hearts.

Still, rumors of Purple Hearts 2 keep circulating, with fake posters hitting social media from time to time. Fans of Cassie and Luke are still hoping to know more about what happens to them after the credits roll. There’s some hope of a sequel, as Carson is also up for a sequel. However, as director-producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum underlines, a sequel should only happen if the creative team of Purple Hearts finds the right angle to stay true to its story.

There you have it. Purple Hearts 2 is not in discussion at the moment, so it doesn’t have a release date. We’ll let you know if it ever changes.

