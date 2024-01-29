Will there be ‘Purple Hearts 2?’

If you want proof that there’s no such thing as bad publicity, just take a look at Purple Hearts.

The discussion around the romantic drama’s release in July 2022 was dominated by the vocal backlash it received on social media. For those not aware, Purple Hearts stars Sofia Carson as Cassie Salazar, a liberal musician, and Nicholas Galitzine, a conservative U.S. Marine, who both need cash fast and so agree to fake a marriage in order to split the benefits earned by military spouses.

As well as being a classic romance, in which two people from different backgrounds and with very different personalities fall for each other, Purple Hearts‘ unique hook was its political overtones, as Cassie and Luke’s relationship is rocked by their diametrically opposed views and opinions. This proved to be controversial with left-leaning viewers who felt the film ultimately sided with Luke’s ideology and certain scenes were called out as “racist” and “sexist.”

Nevertheless, controversy be damned as Netflix users the world over could not get enough of the movie. Perhaps due to the winning combination of a swoonworthy love story, a popular pair of leading actors, and the ear-worm songs Carson lent to the soundtrack, Purple Heart went down as the third most watched Netflix movie worldwide for the year 2022. But is it getting a sequel?

Is Purple Hearts 2 happening?

Photo via Netflix

At the time of writing, it’s been over a year and a half since Purple Hearts hit streaming and the platform has yet to announce any plans to make a follow-up. In some ways, this is surprising. Previously, Netflix has been keen to turn its popular romantic films into franchise. Just see To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and 365 Days.

In other ways, it makes a lot of sense considering the movie’s source material; Purple Hearts is based on the book of the same name from author Tess Wakefield. As there is only the one novel in the series, it only adds up that there should be just the one film. The busy schedules of its stars may have something to do with the lack of a sequel too.

Carson juggles her music career with her film and TV appearances and is set to star in upcoming action-thriller Carry-On with Taron Egerton. Meanwhile, Galitzine’s career has really taken off since Purple Hearts performed so successfully, as he’s since gone on to become a modern romcom icon. In 2023, he starred in both Red, White, & Royal Blue and Bottoms. In 2024, he’ll feature opposite Anne Hathaway in the much-anticipated The Idea of You.

Controversy couldn’t kill Purple Hearts, but sadly it doesn’t seem destined to spawn a film series. That said, director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum has admitted there has been some “casual chatting” about a sequel so you never know. In the meantime, at least there are plenty more films out there with a similar vibe.