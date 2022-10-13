Dwayne Johnson speaks out on not-so-secret ‘Black Adam’ cameo: ‘Welcome home’

At some point in the last few weeks, Dwayne Johnson appeared to completely drop the veil of secrecy surrounding Henry Cavill’s rumored involvement in Black Adam, which the skeptics believe may have had something to do with the latest DCEU blockbuster’s box office projections that had it tracking for one of the franchise’s lowest totals.

While on the press circuit for his 15-year labor of love, the leading man and producer has essentially been telling everyone that Cavill was in the movie – without confirming it using actual words. However, now that Black Adam has premiered and the first wave of reactions have been rolling onto the internet, the cat is well and truly out of the bag.

The Flash, Batman, And Black Adam Celebrate Lunar New Year In New Posters 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

Ever the showman, Johnson was quizzed by Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, with the interviewer coming right out and asking him about the returning Kal-El. After spending a moment hyping up the impending expansion of the franchise that puts his hero front-and-center, the 50 year-old looked right at the camera and simply uttered, “welcome home”.

Of course, given that The Rock co-founded his Seven Bucks production company with ex-wife and longtime business partner Dany Garcia, who also happens to be Cavill’s manager, there was an air of inevitability about Superman’s long-awaited comeback. The old Warner Bros. regime seemed dead against it for whatever reason, but much like Black Adam‘s tagline – the hierarchy of power has changed.

What comes next? Well, everyone is hoping for the showdown to end all showdowns between the two, but we’ll just have to wait and see.