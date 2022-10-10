Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for

As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years.

The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the fans exactly what they want, as evidenced when he basically apologized for including a mere second or two of footage from Joss Whedon’s detested Justice League in a recent trailer, and that’s without mentioning the Henry Cavill-shaped elephant that lurks in every room he walks into.

Black Adam lands in theaters at the end of next week, and presumably to give the DCEU blockbuster one last huge marketing push, The Rock has essentially all-but-confirmed that we can expect to see Cavill’s Kryptonian suited and booted in a brand new scene for the first time in almost half a decade.

Having teased as much on his social media channels just a few days ago, Johnson went one better in an interview with Jake Hamilton of Jake’s Takes, and he can barely keep a straight face when Superman inevitably comes up.

We’d be shocked beyond belief at this stage if Cavill doesn’t make his long-awaited return in a post-credits scene, as the majority of scuttlebutt has been outlining for the last several weeks. Now that the old Warner Bros. regime has been replaced, Johnson is going to be at the forefront of the superhero saga’s rehabilitation, rejuvenation, and expansion.

The people have demanded the DCEU’s canonical Kal-El for what feels like forever, and it looks like they’re about to get him, so maybe the hierarchy of power really is about to change after all.