Dwayne Johnson teases a ‘Black Adam’ cameo from the familiar face everyone wants to see

Dwayne Johnson makes the most direct hint that Superman could appear in Black Adam to date. DC fans have been rallying behind Henry Cavill returning as the Man of Steel to the big screen, and now it looks like there’s a greater chance of it actually happening.

Dwayne Johnson posted a video to TikTok and talked up the new movie after having watched it again. He confirmed again that Black Adam is the most powerful and unstoppable force on the planet — then he mentions the third act and reiterates he’s the most powerful force, “On this planet,” hinting that someone else on another planet could challenge him for this title.

The Rock is teasing Superman and you can easily tell that he is EXCITED 🔥🔥🔥



Let the Hype Train for #BlackAdam Begin 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/TuVjRbQG9U — The Flash Movie Updates ⚡ (@FlashMovieLeaks) October 7, 2022

Superman is from the planet Krypton, so technically speaking, the Kryptonian fits into this category. There aren’t many people who can actually contend with Black Adam so the list of options are slim. It takes the combined might of the Justice Society of America to try and wrangle him in, so the signs are pointing to the obvious powerhouse, Superman himself.

There hasn’t yet been a sequel to Man of Steel, which came out all the way back in 2013. Cavil has been in Batman V. Superman, the theatrical cut of Justice League, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but there hasn’t yet been a follow-up to his solo movie. For comparison, Marvel released its fourth Thor film this summer, and the first Thor movie was released just two years before Man of Steel.

If anybody could bring Superman back, it would be Johnson. He’s been pushing the hierarchy of the DC Universe changing and that has to include Superman, the heart and strength of the DCU. Johnson is also one of the biggest names in Hollywood and he’s actually been listening to the fans. When they grew upset over the theatrical footage of Justice League used for the Black Adam trailer instead of Snyder’s, it was hastily removed to appease them.

Some have said not to get their hopes too high for the Superman cameo, as it could just be a post-credit scene, but any appearance of Cavill’s Superman will send the fandom into a frenzy. Hopefully, this rumor proves true, and it leads to Man of Steel 2. DC isn’t DC without Superman at the helm.

Black Adam comes to theaters Oct. 21.