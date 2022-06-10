Netflix announces ‘Shadow and Bone’ mobile game as production wraps on season 2

Netflix is getting into the mobile game business in a big way. This Friday’s Day Five of the streaming giant’s Geeked Week festivities revealed that Netflix has a bunch of mobile games in the works based on some of its most popular original series. And that includes Shadow and Bone, the smash-hit fantasy drama that aired its successful first season last spring and coincidentally just wrapped production on its upcoming sophomore run.

“Grishaverse rejoice! Our first game announced out of [Geeked Week] is a brand new Shadow & Bone game!” revealed the @NetflixGeeked Twitter account today. “Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG in early development.” The artwork accompanying the announcement depicts sun-summoning heroine Alina Starkov, as played by Jessie Mei Li.

Geeked Week co-host Geoff Keighley teased during the Games Showcase panel that “Shadow and Bone: Destinies is a narrative RPG with roguelike elements based on the beloved show.” He continued to promise that the game allows players to “make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.” Co-host Mari Takahashi, meanwhile, stated, “In this game you play as your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfil your destinies.”

As for the TV series, season two was just confirmed to have finished its shoot earlier this week. As with the first run, it’ll consist of eight hour-long episodes and is expected to be based on the next two Grishaverse novels in the sequence by author Leigh Bardugo, Siege and Storm and Six of Crows. The established cast, as led by Mei Li, Ben Barnes, and Freddie Carter, will be joined by newcomers including Patrick Gibson, Jack Wolfe, and Lewis Tan, who has previously assured us that the new batch of episodes will be “insane.”

Shadow and Bone: Destinies comes from creators Chimera Entertainment and, once it’s here, it’ll be available via Netflix Games, the mobile-only service that is free to use for those with a Netflix subscription. Neither Destinies or the second season of the TV series have been given a confirmed release date as yet.