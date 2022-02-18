Released on Netflix last year amidst the ongoing pandemic, Shadow and Bone quickly became one of the streaming site’s most popular shows and was a firm fixture on Netflix’s Top 10 lists in the U.S. and across the globe. Season two is currently in production and, from what newcomer Lewis Tan has to say, it’s going to be “insane.”

The second season is underway, with production having been announced on the show’s Twitter page, showing that filming has commenced in Budapest and revealing some new cast members.

New season. New cast. We'll see you all in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/8B4AdhZrJE — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 13, 2022

Along with the original cast, this next season is going to introduce us to some new characters, with Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan joining the show to portray Tolya Yul-Bataar, a Grisha Heartrender.

Tan admits he was already a fan of the first season, saying in an interview with Film Updates, “I really love what they did with season one. I thought the production design, the VFX, and the writing were really, really, really well done, so I’m excited to try something new, a different genre for me, kind of.” He is looking forward to fans getting to see season two stating “season two is going to be insane.” Of his experience so far, he has nothing but praise, “I’m really excited and the cast is really nice. They’ve been very welcoming. I’ve been [in Hungary] for two months now, and we’ve been working really hard.”

Within the books, Tan’s character, Tolya Yul-Bataar, is a mercenary for Sturmhond’s crew (played by Patrick Gibson).

Even though Tolya is a Grisha Heartrender, with the ability to not only influence a person’s mood but also cause them to drop dead of a heart attack, Tolya fights with a variety of weapons, something that Tan will surely excel in given his stunt work background. Tan explains further about the powers his character wields, “They can essentially read energy. They can get a rise out of each other, and I think that’s what really drew me to the character because it’s cool to be able to explore that with another actor; this kind of subconscious connection that you have with them.”

A release date for Shadow and Bone season two has yet to be set.