NetherRealm Platform Fighting Game With Warner Bros Characters Rumored In Development

A new rumor has emerged on the internet suggesting NetherRealm Studios, the video game developer behind the highly popular and critically acclaimed Mortal Kombat franchise, is working on a new fighting game in the style of Super Smash Brothers or Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.



The rumor originates from a Reddit post that unfortunately doesn’t offer any proof or verification to back up the claims, so it’s worth taking this news with a hefty grain of salt, though it does include a link to a Warner Bros. trademark for software called “Multiversus” which may or may not be the game in question. The full post can be found here.



The post suggests the game started development sometime before the announcement of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and that it is a “tag-team” game, though it’s unclear exactly what this means or how it would manifest in the moment to moment gameplay other than a “synergy” between certain characters.

The post also lists a number of characters that may appear in the game including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Johnny Bravo, Gandalf of Lord of the Rings, Batman, Fred Flinstone, Mad Max, Tom & Jerry, and perhaps most notably, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo who apparently inspired the game’s creation after memes and rumors circulated online about an “Ultra Instinct” Shaggy appearing in Mortal Kombat.



After the massive success of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and, more recently, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, it’s definitely conceivable that other studios and publishers might want to get in on the platform fighter craze, but with so little verifying information to go on, skepticism is also warranted here.