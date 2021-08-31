Ultra Instinct Shaggy Is Now Cannon And Fans Are Freaking Out
Don’t let your memes be dreams — sometimes they become all too real. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms was released today and the internet exploded when they saw the pre-feature trailer with the WB logo. It starts by showing off Scorpion from Mortal Kombat but then took a serious twist.
The animation has Shaggy from Scooby-Doo reaching out to grab Scorpion by the throat while being surrounded by a menacing green glow. This was a shoutout to a famous meme that started all the way back in 2017 about Ultra Instinct Shaggy that began when a YouTuber user uploaded a video of Shaggy fighting off a group of thugs with Dragon Ball Super music in the background. The meme eventually blew up online with incredible pieces of fan art being drawn.
Now it looks like Warner Brothers have made it cannon.
Of course, fans are going wild online as they react to the sudden news with some of them being particularly clever and hilarious.
Fans who want to see the trailer officially and that one movie that comes after it for whatever reason (Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms) can stream it on YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play now.