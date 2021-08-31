Ultra Instinct Shaggy Is Now Cannon And Fans Are Freaking Out

Don’t let your memes be dreams — sometimes they become all too real. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms was released today and the internet exploded when they saw the pre-feature trailer with the WB logo. It starts by showing off Scorpion from Mortal Kombat but then took a serious twist.

The animation has Shaggy from Scooby-Doo reaching out to grab Scorpion by the throat while being surrounded by a menacing green glow. This was a shoutout to a famous meme that started all the way back in 2017 about Ultra Instinct Shaggy that began when a YouTuber user uploaded a video of Shaggy fighting off a group of thugs with Dragon Ball Super music in the background. The meme eventually blew up online with incredible pieces of fan art being drawn.

Now it looks like Warner Brothers have made it cannon.

THEY MADE ULTRA INSTINCT SHAGGY CANON?! pic.twitter.com/5cU9hHy8Q8 August 31, 2021

Of course, fans are going wild online as they react to the sudden news with some of them being particularly clever and hilarious.

Warner Bros actually made both Big Chungus and Ultra Instinct Shaggy canon this year. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/59pr2zjRnw August 31, 2021

We live in a world where red mist and ultra instinct shaggy exist in officially pic.twitter.com/EFebp52Rj6 — Mutation Korno 🦋 (@KornoMutated) August 31, 2021

So now that WB has officially acknowledged both Big Chungus AND Ultra Instinct Shaggy, we all know what's gotta come next……… pic.twitter.com/3xiIBcd61l — Miguel (@thatdaffyduck) August 31, 2021

The Holy Trinity. pic.twitter.com/pHJ3dggRKQ — Warner Bros. Animation Out of Context (@WarnerBrosA_OOC) August 31, 2021

Fans who want to see the trailer officially and that one movie that comes after it for whatever reason (Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms) can stream it on YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play now.