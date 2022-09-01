New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game announced by Ubisoft

After a couple of days of rumors surrounding a new Assassin’s Creed game, Ubisoft took to Twitter to finally announce it.

The new game, which still does not have a release date, is called Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The news was shared from the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, which you can see below. The tweet reads, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next Assassin’s Creed game. We can’t wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT.”

We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

This is not the first time Ubisoft has put on a Ubisoft Forward, which is their way of sharing updates on existing games and announcements of new ones. Previous Ubisoft Forwards included updates on Assassin’s Creed, Riders Republic, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Now that they have gotten announcing Assassin’s Creed Mirage out of the way it is likely that we will see some kind of trailer at the Ubisoft Forward, and presumably a release date or release window, along with some more information about the game’s story. The last entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which was released in 2020, so it makes sense that we are getting some information about the next installment, especially considering the rumors.

The lack of fanfare surrounding the announcement is most likely due to the rumors and leaks surrounding the game. If the pieces of information spread by the leaks are true, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in the spring of 2023, and it will be set in Baghdad, which by the image shared in the tweet above seems accurate. But so far, only the game’s title has been confirmed, as well as when we will get more information about the game. The information was corroborated by Bloomberg games journalist Jason Schreier a few days ago so it would not be too surprising if the rest of the information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage turned out to be true.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

Interestingly, Schreier points out that he has heard that the game will be going back to the basics of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Fans familiar with the original Assassin’s Creed can clearly see that the Assassin, who may be Basim Ibn Ishaq from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is adorned in robes that look like the original robes of Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad from the first game in the series.

So if they are attempting to create a pared-down version of Assassin’s Creed, returning to the vibes of the original could be just how they accomplish that, especially if the rumors concerning a remake of the original game are true. But we will find out more on Sept. 10 when Ubisoft holds their Ubisoft Forward.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released sometime soon, presumably in 2023.