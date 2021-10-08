New Gotham Knights Poster Is Filled With Batman Easter Eggs

It’s been more than six years since Arkham Knight and gamers have been itching for some Bat-related gaming fun. Sadly, we’re going to be scratching a little longer as Gotham Knights isn’t due until sometime next year. We’ll find out more during DC FanDome on October 16th, however, where we’ll get an update on development, a new trailer, and hopefully a release date.

The co-operative game sees players take control of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood as they pick up the pieces in the wake of Batman’s apparent death. His absence has caused the city to collapse into chaos, with several key members of his Rogue’s Gallery expected to appear.

In advance of FanDome, we’ve now got a new poster. This takes the form of a newspaper announcing Bruce Wayne’s death, but it’s the classified ads that have got fans talking. Check it out:

Pamela’s Cafe is undoubtedly a reference to Poison Ivy, Falcone Enterprises is run by crime boss Carmine Falcone, it seems the Penguin is looking for both a bartender and a hired goon with “no aversion to flightless birds”, and Wayne Enterprises needs a talented intern.

The others are vaguer: the animal shelter volunteer that specified a love for cats is likely to be Catwoman, and the rebels who love tech and want to shake up Gotham might be related to Anarky. If you’ve got any theories, sound off in the comments.

Also of note is that the paper is owned by “An Elliot Company” which is probably a nod towards Hush and that the article itself was written by longtime Batman squeeze Vicky Vale.

Gotham Knights needs to impress at FanDome, as many are still suspicious it’ll be a live service game teeming with microtransactions. Let’s hope WB Montreal has paid attention to the failure of Marvel’s Avengers.