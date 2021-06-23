WB Montréal Reportedly Has Tons Of DLC Planned For Gotham Knights

Believe it or not, the near-total lack of new details doesn’t mean Gotham Knights has gotten lost in the deepest recesses of development hell. WB Montréal’s open-world Batman adventure, a quasi-reboot of the Arkhamverse established by Rocksteady back in the 2000s, takes place in a version of Gotham City where the Dark Knight himself has met a premature end via means unknown. While little beyond that premise is known about the game, it’s presumed that the circumstances of Bruce Wayne’s apparent death will form a key part of the story, besides serving as the catalyst for its premise.

Heeding the call for a new protector, Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl and Nightwing – all former protégés of the Caped Crusader, return to their home in order to fill the power vacuum left behind by their mentor’s untimely demise. All four heroes will be playable throughout the campaign and boast their own unique set of abilities, some of which synergize better than others. It’ll be up to you and a friend to decide which line-up works best in two-player co-op.

As confirmed back in March, of course, fans will have to wait a little longer than originally planned to get their hands on Gotham Knights, and according to recent claims made by insider James Sigfield, release day will be just the beginning for this crime-fighting experience. Over on Twitter, Sigfield says WB Montréal plans to deliver numerous DLC expansions for the title following launch, an initiative which, they say, should continue for the better part of 12 months.

Gotham Knights Screenshots 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A knock-on effect of this is that the studio’s rumored Superman game likely won’t be so much as vaguely hinted at until 2024 at the earliest, so if you were hoping to see the Man of Steel return to gaming soon, it might be time to start practicing patience.

Gotham Knights releases in 2022 for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.