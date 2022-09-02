Newly revealed Pokémon looks an awful lot like a certain Spidey superhero

Only two months remain until the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A few weeks ago, Game Freak hinted at another Pokémon that will also be included in the upcoming game – Grafaiai. Now, that new creature has been revealed and, while it does look unique in its own right, some fans noticed something oddly similar to the new Pokémon.

According to the official Pokémon website, Grafaiai is known to roam alone in the wild and is usually caught up in “territorial struggles” with other Pokémon. They’re also known to be moody with a “fastidious disposition”. And based on the introduction video shared on Twitter, it appears to have a similar ability to Smeargle, in which it can paint its surroundings.

We have something truly amazing to share with you, Trainers!



We’ve been lucky enough to obtain a video from the Paldea photographer, documenting his unique experience observing #Grafaiai. 📹#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/v8qEIZyKtS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 1, 2022

And while fans are excited to see this brand new Pokémon in-game, fans on r/Pokémon noticed something odd about this new creature. Despite it being another original entry with a unique design, fans believe that Game Freak may have taken inspiration from the iconic Marvel superhero, Spider-Man, due to the shape of its eyes.

It’s not just Reddit. Even people on Twitter have noticed the similarities between the Marvel superhero and the Toxic Monkey Pokémon. I know that multiverse is a thing in both the Pokémon and Marvel franchises, but what if this game intertwines the two franchises?

New mon #Grafaiai looks like Stitch in a Spider-man skin. W. pic.twitter.com/oElY78u19u — MONK (@supachifu2) September 1, 2022

Grafaiai is a Spider-man variant who does graffiti https://t.co/9jf3NNzCbJ — Adrian (@erd_sheeran) September 1, 2022

I just think that Grafaiai's shiny should be red and he should be the next Spider-Man. Yes it's the eyes. — Buckin' Naranja Academy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@SlumberingWeird) September 1, 2022

Grafaiai out stealing Spider-Man merchandise — Xenothekid 🇬🇧🇭🇰 { Commissions Open! } (@Xenothekid) September 1, 2022

While it’s unknown what this Pokémon’s evolutionary line would be like, one thing’s for sure: people are definitely going to be nicknaming their Grafaiai either Spider-Man or Miles Morales. Just hope Marvel doesn’t send cease and desist letters to Nintendo.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is out on Nintendo Switch on Nov.18, 2022.