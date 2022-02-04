Today’s announcement of a Grand Theft Auto sequel in the works wasn’t Rockstar’s only bombshell, as the company has also revealed the release date for the upcoming next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V and outlined the graphical settings on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5.

As part of Rockstar’s next community update, the company announced that fans will be able to dive back into GTA V and GTA Online in a matter of weeks, with the next-gen version coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on Mar. 15, with a number of visual upgrades that’ll further separate the game from its original launch on seventh-generation consoles Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

These upgrades will include rendering at a native 4K resolution and up to 60FPS on next-gen consoles. Of course, it’s still unclear if the Series S version will also boast a [email protected] setting due to its limited GPU capacity, but our bet is on a 30FPS output. There’ll also be a ton of texture upgrades and draw distance improvements, not to mention the addition of HDR and ray-tracing features.

And the icing on the cake? GTA Online will apparently be free-to-play on PlayStation 5 for up to three months after the game’s launch.

It’s been more than eight years since Grand Theft Auto V first arrived. This updated version will serve as an amazing opportunity for fans who skipped the eighth generation release and want to go back to Los Santos and get up to all sorts of shenanigans with Trevor, Michael, and Franklin.