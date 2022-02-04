It seems that Rockstar Games has finally grown tired of porting 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V on every conceivable platform as they’ve just confirmed that the next game in the series, the as-of-yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto 6, is officially in the works at the studio.

For years, fans of the best-selling franchise have been clamoring for the next evolutionary installment in their favorite open-world action-adventure game. Given just how much Rockstar managed to accomplish with Red Dead Redemption 2 on the outdated hardware of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the arrival of next-gen consoles and their new capabilities have inflated public anticipation over the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

And then, Rockstar bemusedly announced a next-gen update for GTA V, which, frankly, no one had asked for in the first place. But now, it appears as though the acclaimed game developer understands that their fandom is starting to get really annoyed, which is why they took to Twitter to announce that the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development.

“Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” The official Rockstar Games Twitter account wrote. “With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered. We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.”

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



The developer further notes: “We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.” At the very least, this implies we’ll probably learn more about this new entry and what new features it’ll bring to the series soon.