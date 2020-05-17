Next-Gen Daredevil Game Rumored To Be In Development

It’s been some time now since Daredevil was axed, with Netflix making the call back in November 2018 to end it. Still, the #SaveDaredevil movement continues and fans around the world keep on waiting for Marvel to announce something in the way of good news in regards to when Matt Murdock will return.

Over the past few months, there’ve been whispers of a fourth season of the show surfacing on Disney Plus or Hulu, while the hero himself is said to be in line to appear in a few MCU movies as well, like Spider-Man 3. And while the studio continues to keep quiet on what their next move is, it seems Marvel has plans for Matt Murdock beyond just film and television, as they may be planning a next-gen game for Daredevil as well. At least, that’s what some new rumors point to, with recent comments from those in the know only fueling the speculation.

The leak originated on 4chan, and while we all know that that isn’t exactly the most reliable place for information, no one can deny that it’s indeed been the source of many accurate leaks in the past. Especially when it comes to the video game industry.

In case you missed it, the story goes that Marvel is woking on a single-player Daredevil title for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. It’ll reportedly be open-world, with combat similar to the Batman: Arkham series and it’s said to be set in “modern-day Chicago” with a “noir-style detective game” vibe and Bullseye as one of the main villains. Of course, given that the hero lives in New York City, that part about Chicago seems a bit odd. But here’s where it gets interesting.

Video game voice actor Troy Baker (who’s expressed interest in playing Daredevil in the past) recently retweeted a message talking about which superheroes should have their own games, and he tagged Vice President and Head of Creative at Marvel Games, Bill Rosemann. Rosemann then replied by saying: “You, sir, are clearly a man without fear,” which is obviously a reference to Daredevil himself.

You, sir, are clearly a man without fear. — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) May 17, 2020

Of course, Daredevil isn’t explicitly mentioned anywhere in this exchange, and this could just be some playful banter between the two, but when coupled with that aforementioned 4chan leak, it certainly looks like Marvel’s cooking up something special for the Man Without Fear. And as soon as we hear anything more, we’ll be sure to let you know.