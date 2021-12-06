Costumes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home are headed to Sony’s PlayStation 5 Spider-Man title in just a few short days.

Insomniac Games, the studio behind Sony’s popular action-adventure game, announced that two fresh suits inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home will become available just one week before the new film hits theaters. The costumes will only be available to players enjoying Spider-Man Remastered, which is exclusive to PS5 owners “as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.”

Two new suits inspired by #SpiderManNoWayHome—exclusively in movie theaters Dec. 17th—are coming Dec. 10th to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, only available on PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition!



The Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man comes with the remastered version of the game along with the Miles Morales expansion. Users who own a digital copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS4 can download the PS5 digital version at no extra cost, according to the PlayStation site. If you purchased a disk version or don’t own a PS5, however, you are out of luck. The new suits will be added along with the game’s December update.

A trailer featuring the two new suit options was shared alongside the announcement from Insomniac Games. The suits appear to be based on Peter’s “dark” suit from trailers for No Way Home, which mimics his classic black suit but adds in yellow tones, and the high-tech suit made for the MCU’s Peter by Tony Stark. The second suit has metal portions worked into its design, and allows Spidey to make use of a set of metal spider legs that emerge from its back. The suit appearing in the video game likely comes sans legs, unfortunately.

Gamers hoping to try out the new suits don’t have long to wait. They’ll officially become available to qualifying Spider-Man players on Dec. 10.