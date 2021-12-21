One of the best video games this year is free

The Epic Games Store is giving away a game a day to celebrate the Christmas season and as The Vanishing of Ethan Carter vanishes away, Loop Hero enters.

Released earlier this year, the game takes place in a time loop as you use cards to shape your environment. Loop Hero was praised by critics and players alike and the game was nominated for Indie Game of the Year at The Game Awards this year.

Developed by Russian developer Four Quarters, who previously made Please, Don’t Touch Anything, Loop Hero is a roguelike where each run is uniquely different from the last.

The Epic Games Store describes the game as such:

The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never-ending chaos. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of heroes for their battles and expand the survivors’ camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair.

You only have until 11 AM ET tomorrow, December 21 to purchase the game on the Epic Games Store before another one takes its place. The game usually costs $14.99 so you’ll have to pay that price if you wait too long. Loop Hero is also available on Steam and on Nintendo Switch.