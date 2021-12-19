A spooky cult game favorite is free today for Christmas

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, a horror walking simulator from 2014 is now a free download on the Epic Games Store.

Developed and published by Polish studio The Astronauts, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is an open-world game that encourages the player to explore and discover as much or as little they want from the experience. While the player can easily “finish” the game, to get the ultimate ending you must completely explore the game and its many puzzles.

Image: The Astronauts / Steam

The player controls Paul Prospero, a detective with a knack for uncovering the occult. Prospero is lead to Red Creek Valley following a letter from a young boy named Ethan Carter and must get to the bottom of what happened. Highly effective in its mystery, and also as a lowkey horror experience that will keep you on edge. If you’re needing a game for a quiet night in, preferably even when it’s raining, this is the perfect game to pick up.

The game received positive reviews when it was released in 2014, with particular praise for its atmosphere and writing, with the puzzle portion of the game also receiving admiration. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter won the Best Game Innovation Award at the British Academy Game Awards (BAFTA) in 2015, and has continued to earn recognition in the seven years since initial release.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is free right now on the Epic Games Store until December 21st, a full 100 percent off from its usual $20 price tag. The game’s also available on Xbox and PlayStation.